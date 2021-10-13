Video Shows Louisiana Farmer Pointing Guns at Employees While Shouting Profanities

The U.S. Department of Labor was recently granted a preliminary injunction against the owners of a Louisiana farm due to their treatment of migrant workers.

According to BR Proud, the injunction was granted by the United States District Court in the Middle District of Louisiana in Baton Rouge this past Monday against the owners of Rivet & Sons LLC.

Rivet & Sons LLC is a 6,000-acre sugarcane and soybean farming business outside Baton Rouge with nine fields in Iberville and Pointe Coupee parishes. The company is an H-2 agriculture employer that hires foreign workers on special visas to perform agricultural work.

A press release from the United States Department of Labor stated that in addition to denying them adequate food and water, farm owner and operator Glynn Rivet allegedly threatened migrant workers with a firearm.

After the workers asked the owner’s son to help them get food and water, the owner yelled obscenities at the workers and threatened them with guns and fired near them

The U.S. Department of Labor filed the motion to stop the owners of the farm owners "from retaliating against the employees or denying any benefits that they are entitled to, such as food and water." It also prevents Rivet from waving or pointing guns in their direction.

The motion specifically requested that the court stop Rivet from carrying a firearm within 1,500 feet of the workers, which was also granted. The motion states that Rivet can’t communicate, or be within 1,500 feet of any current or former employee, or enter the property where they work.

A video that has recently surfaced is from June 8 and shows Glynn Rivet shouting profanities at workers with guns in each hand. At times, Rivet points the guns at the workers and even fired them into the air.

BR Proud

In this particular incident, the workers allegedly asked Rivet for water—to which he responded, telling them "to drink rain water from a ditch." At that point, the workers called Rivet's son, Brent, to bring them water. He was able to bring them water, but not enough for the day.

Department of Labor reports then say that the next day, Glynn Rivet told the workers to leave their lunches and water behind because they wouldn't need them and reminded them that he was "the one with the power" before he drove off. Again, the workers called Rivet's son Brent who told them that he would try to assist them, but that he was far away.

At that point, the workers walked 1.5 miles back to get their food and water. 40 minutes later, Rivet reportedly rolled up in his truck and that's where the video below opens up.

Rivet can be heard complaining that the workers were asking for help from his sons.

Glynn Rivet turned himself in to police after the workers filed a report against him. As days went by, one of Glynn's sons "pressured workers" to recant their story or "all work on the farm would stop."

Not long after, Glynn Rivet transferred ownership to his sons.

Rivet & Sons LLC must now take specific measures to make sure Glynn Rivet does not enter the property. This includes changing locks on outside doors and giving keys to the migrant workers. In the event that Rivet would enter the property, the other owners (his sons) Brent or Clint must ask him to leave.

If he refuses, they are then expected to call authorities. See the full story via BRproud here.