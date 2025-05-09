This Baseball Dad’s Post Went Viral—Do Louisiana Rec League Parents Feel the Same?

A message from Alabama baseball parent and coach BJ Chitty is going viral—and it's hitting home for many parents right here in Louisiana. With over 1,000 shares and counting, the post dives deep into Chitty’s no-nonsense approach to youth baseball, emphasizing discipline over participation trophies.

Unsplash, Luke Fancher Unsplash, Luke Fancher loading...

But in a state where rec league baseball is a way of life for a lot of families, especially across Acadiana, the message has sparked a conversation: Is this tough-love mentality the standard, or the problem?

What Did the Post Say?

Chitty’s now-viral Facebook message includes lines like:

“My son is not playing the game for fun. He is playing the game to learn how to truly compete... No, I’m not going to tell my kid he did good and it’s going to be ok when he messes up. That is a loser’s mentality.”

He goes on to call his son a “little soldier” in training—not just for the game, but for life.

Mixed Reactions Flood the Comments

The responses have been as passionate as you could imagine.

Zakk Morton, a coach himself, warned:

“Coaching youth is a fine line... kids quit because they’re scared their dad will yell if they mess up.”

Kevin Adside noted the difference in levels:

“Rec isn’t competitive. It’s supposed to be fun above everything else.”

Others praised Chitty for holding his son accountable.

Brock Harrison said:

“A kid with a dream deserves a dad that will hold him to a standard.”

And Tim Burgess, a local coach, echoed the sentiment:

“You mess up—I explain it. But I don’t reward mistakes. That’s not how we get better.”

What Do Louisiana Parents Think?

Whether you’re a dugout regular or just someone who's heard that parent yelling from the bleachers, there’s a good chance you’ve formed your own opinion on the matter. Is it time to bring more discipline into youth sports, or has the pressure gone too far?

BJ Chitty’s post might have come from Alabama, but the message is clearly resonating—or rubbing the wrong way—in Louisiana too.

So, where do you stand? Is rec baseball about fun, fundamentals, or something deeper? Drop a comment, share your personal stories, and let us know.