Volunteers Needed for Festivals Acadiens et Créoles

Volunteers are needed for this year’s Spring Festivals Acadiens et Créoles.

The spring festival will be held from Friday, March 18, 2022, to Sunday, March 20, 2022.

If you are interested in volunteering you can visit the Festivals Acadiens et Créoles website.

An orientation meeting for volunteers will be held on Wednesday, March 16 at 5;30 pm at the large pavilion near the basketball courts at Girard Park.

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles announced that it will be returning to Lafayette this year. One festival will take place in March of 2022 and again in October 2022.

“In 2021, when we felt it best to postpone our event for health and safety reasons, we decided to hold the makeup in March 2022, in part to honor our own roots,” says Festivals founder Barry Ancelet. “Festivals Acadiens et Créoles was born in March of 1974 as a special concert sponsored by CODOFIL and held in Blackham Coliseum. We are now, of course, a larger, more complex outdoor affair, filling Lafayette's Girard Park with a wide range of Cajun and Creole music, dance, cuisine, crafts and visual arts. But the spirit of that first self-celebration is still what guides us every year as we prepare and present our annual event.”

Festival Acadiens et Créoles has only been held twice in one year once before, in 1980.

