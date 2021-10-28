It's worked for other police departments before so the Walker Police Department is hoping they can catch lightning in a bottle. Or rather, they're hoping to catch a criminal at their police station.

Police in the Livingston Parish town have found a backpack full of illegal drugs and are simply looking to return the lost property to the rightful owner.

The Walker Police Department posted a picture of the black and white Nike backpack they found on Wednesday on their Facebook page. It was found on the road near Florida Boulevard and Comar Drive.

It only had in it: 50 grams of cocaine, 120 oxycodone tablets, a digital scale and many small plastic bags.

“Considering the quantity of controlled substances found in the Nike bag, along with the weighing device and packaging materials, it is reasonable to believe that the bag and contents likely belong to a business person such as a 'street pharmacist' who is probably anxious to recover these items of his or her inventory,” said Walker Police Chief David Addison. “Reuniting property owners with their lost, missing or stolen property is just one of the services that we provide, and we are especially interested in finding the owner of this found property.”

So if this happens to be yours or if you know the owner, you or your friend is invited to stop by its new location at 10136 Florida Blvd in Walker to visit with Sgt Gerald Sicard and claim the described property.

Or if anyone has any information that may help Walker Police identify the property owner, you can contact Walker Police at (225) 664-3125, by leaving a private DM, or by texting a confidential tip to TIPWALKERPD at 888777.