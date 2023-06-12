What Would You Build on This $2,000,000 Plot of Land in Scott, Louisiana?
If you're interested in property that you can develop on your own, and you have a bit of extra cash on hand, then there's an opportunity waiting for you in Scott, Louisiana.
Featuring a lot of wide open space, trees, and even a well-stocked pond, there are a lot of ways you can develop this property. You just need to be able to afford the $2 million price tag on this 75-acre property.
Check it out.
Check Out This $2 Million Property For Sale in Scott, Louisiana
Million Dollar Homes in Carencro, Louisiana
These houses are for sale in Carencro, and they offer a lot of space - both inside and outside. If you could afford them, would you buy them?
Most Expensive Home For Sale in Lafayette, Louisiana
The real estate listing for this home, which is located at 155 Shannon Rd. in Lafayette, features a lot of beautiful architecture and plenty of features that make it an extremely desirable place to live.
This home is a 4-bed, 6-bath (two half-baths) home with a mix of brick, carpet, marble, and wood flooring. It's got a 3-car garage, completely covered, and other space in the driveway for guests to park.
With nearly 10,000 total square footage of space, this home could be yours for $3,795,000.