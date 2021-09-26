Who is Spending the Weekend Locked up in St. Landry Parish?

Ten names appear on the latest arrest report sent out by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office. There were a few battery charges filed but also an Incite to Riot charge that a Eunice man now faces.

Damone Antoine Campbell, age 34, 2700 Elvis Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Edith Marie Kemp, age 45, 140 Bruner Street, Port Barre, LA 70577, Battery of a dating partner. Arrested by Port Barre Police Department.

Fredrick James Roberts, age 53, 618 Perrault Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, Aggravated battery. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Rubi C. Anglin, age 41, 227 Magnolia Street, Arnaudville, LA 70512, Domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery, resisting a law enforcement officer. Arrested by Arnaudville Police Department.

Kenneth James Muir, age 39, 710 Moreau Street, Krotz Springs, LA 70750, Bench warrant, aggravated flight from an officer, turn signals required, failure to stop at a stop sign, careless operation, driving under suspension, switched license plate, no insurance on vehicle, failure to register vehicle. Arrested by Krotz Springs Police Department.

Brad Elliot Lafleur, age 46, 317 Faquetigue Street, Eunice, LA 70535, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

David Joseph Leblanc, age 32, 540 Pearl Street, Eunice, LA 70535, Inciting to riot. Arrested by Eunice Police Department.

Lillie Lanell Olmos, age 40, 394 Duck Road, Church Point, LA 70525, False swearing for purpose of violating. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Cole Leger, age 34, 209 Herbert Ortego Road, Washington, LA 70589, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Treshawn Lanathan Thomas, age 19, 172 Anita Drive, Opelousas, LA 70570, Criminal trespassing, resisting an officer. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

