Woman Arrested After Iberia Parish Shooting

Iberia Parish deputies were called out to the 900 block of Ray Road after there was a call about a shooting.

Deputies arrested 38-year-old Rusti Ray was arrested at the scene of the shooting.

Iberia deputies found a 42-year-old woman at the scene who was shot in the upper chest.

Witnesses told officials that there was an argument that happened between the woman who was arrested, and the woman who was shot.

The female victim was said to be in serious condition at an Iberia Parish hospital.