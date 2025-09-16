(Eunice, Louisiana) - A Eunice woman is facing attempted murder and other charges after she allegedly set a Eunice house on fire while two children occupied the home..

According to News 15, Falice Oglesby, 47, of Eunice, is charged with attempted second-degree murder (2 counts), cruelty to juveniles (2 counts), aggravated arson, injury by arson, and obstruction of justice.

Oglesby allegedly set the fire on May 5th, and one child in the house sustained injuries as a result of the blaze.

The Euniice Fire Department responded to the call and notified the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office about the blaze so that it could be investigated..

During their investigation, the Fire Marshal's Office was able to determine that Falice Oglesby was the one responsible for setting the house on fire.

According to the reports from News 15, the house did not have working fire alarms at the time of the fire.

