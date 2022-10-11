Woman Texts Dead Father’s Phone, Shocked When She Gets a Reply

Death is one of the great mysteries of life and because there is so much that is unknown about what "happens to us when we die" we as humans often keep Earthly bonds connected long after a loved one has passed on.

Such is the case of a woman who texted her late father's phone number every day after he passed on what was even more shocking was the reply that she received from that number on the night before the 4th anniversary of his death.

Chastity Patterson who lives in Arkansas sent a text to her late father's phone on October 25th,2019. In that text, she described all the things that had been going on in her life. She mentioned how "tomorrow would be a tough day" as it would be the anniversary of her father's passing.

Much to Chastity's surprise on this night, the night before the anniversary of her father's passing, she received a reply. Let me warn you, you will need a tissue.

The context of the reply from a man named Brad is the kind of stuff that will restore your faith in humanity. It also serves as a great reminder that even though we might not know each other personally, we are all still very much connected through our human spirit.

In his reply to Chastity Brad wrote that he was not her father but he had been getting her messages for the past four years. Brad went on to explain that he lost a loved one in a car crash too. In Brad's case, he lost his daughter in 2014. He also explained how hearing from Chastity helped him with his own grief.

Chastity told Dr Oz on his television show about the incident and even explained that when the reply from her father's old number came through, she stared at it for about half an hour before she could actually open it.

We all deal with grief and loss in our own unique way. The fact that this young woman kept the "spirit of her father alive" via texting is a testament to just how powerful our spiritual connection with others must be.

Obviously, Brad did not know this woman, nor did he know her dad. He could have deleted Chastity's texts or texted back "wrong number" and that would have been it. But no, he kept the messages, he used Chastity's energy to power through his own darkness and in return, he gave light back to her.

Now, that light is being shared with us. Have you ever reached out to someone you love who has passed on? Have they sent you a sign? We'd love to hear about it. How did they make their presence known? What makes you absolutely sure it was them?

These kinds of stories are always fascinating to hear, we do hope you'll share yours with us and to Chasity and Brad, thank you for proving once again that humans being human is never a bad thing.