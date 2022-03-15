Woman Who Scammed New Iberia Dealership Out of $100K Has Been Caught

A woman who scammed a New Iberia car dealership by paying with a fake check for $100,000 has been caught.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Shawntell Rena Romero yesterday on six counts of Monetary Instrument Abuse and three counts of Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

New Iberia Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said that Romero was taken into custody late Monday night.

Hughes said that Romero will be processed in Lafayette Parish and then transferred to Iberia Parish.

Police located and arrested Romero at a trailer home in Carencro after multiple tips.

You may recall the story from last week. Romero allegedly wrote a check for $100K to purchase three new cars at a New Iberia dealership.

When the dealership processed the check, it was returned as fraud. Unfortunately for the business, Romero had already left its property.

She had been on the loose ever since.