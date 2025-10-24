A tragic and disturbing scene unfolded earlier this week in southeast Houston when two women were fatally struck by a vehicle while fighting in the middle of the street.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were called to the 8900 block of Cullen Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. after witnesses reported a hit-and-run crash. When police arrived, they discovered two women, one in her 30s and another in her 50s, dead at the scene.

Fight turns deadly in the middle of the road

Investigators say the women were physically fighting in the southbound lanes of Cullen Boulevard near a food mart in the Sunnyside neighborhood when a vehicle, believed to be a red sedan, hit both of them before speeding away.

“They were rolling around on the ground,” said HPD Sgt. David Rose. “Some people stopped and tried to call police, but unfortunately, a vehicle driving potentially the speed limit ran them both over and kept going without stopping or helping.”

Get our free mobile app

Police searching for suspect vehicle and driver

Authorities say surveillance video from nearby businesses captured the incident, and detectives are reviewing the footage to identify the vehicle and driver. Leaving the scene of a crash involving death is a felony in Texas.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department’s Hit-and-Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 713-222-TIPS.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims as the investigation continues.