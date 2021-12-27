1 Dead, 1 in Critical Condition After Sunday Evening Shooting in Lafayette

The Lafayette Police Department is investigating yet another shooting incident in the city over the weekend.

Sgt. Robin Green with Lafayette Police tells us that around 9:27 pm on Sunday, December 26 LPD responded to the 200 block of Town Homes Loop in reference to an aggravated battery by shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was transported to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition.

This is the only information released thus far as investigators are still gathering details.

Anyone with information though is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

This incident is the fourth report of a shooting in Lafayette over the Christmas weekend.