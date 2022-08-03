We all have that one restaurant that we love and inevitably it closes for one reason or another.

I asked on social media what is the one restaurant that you miss the most in Acadiana and the answers I received were amazing. There were restaurants that were listed that I had completely forgotten about, so thank you for taking me on a walk down memory lane.

*Now before we get into the list please know that some of these restaurants have been closed for quite some time so I did my best trying to find an actual photo of the restaurant or a photo of where these restaurants were located.

Here are the top 10 restaurants that Acadiana misses the most:

10. Semolina

9. Blair House

8. Guidry's Reef

7. Canton City Inn

6. Golden China Chinese Restaurant

5. Ryan's Buffet

4. Luther's BBQ

3. Pancho's Mexican Buffet

2. Don's Seafood- Downtown

1. Coyote Blues (the original)

I had a great time putting this article together so thank you to all that responded on social media and helped me make this a success. Hopefully one day we will see some of these favorites open their doors again.

