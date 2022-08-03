10 Restaurants That Acadiana Misses the Most
We all have that one restaurant that we love and inevitably it closes for one reason or another.
I asked on social media what is the one restaurant that you miss the most in Acadiana and the answers I received were amazing. There were restaurants that were listed that I had completely forgotten about, so thank you for taking me on a walk down memory lane.
*Now before we get into the list please know that some of these restaurants have been closed for quite some time so I did my best trying to find an actual photo of the restaurant or a photo of where these restaurants were located.
Here are the top 10 restaurants that Acadiana misses the most:
10. Semolina
9. Blair House
8. Guidry's Reef
7. Canton City Inn
6. Golden China Chinese Restaurant
5. Ryan's Buffet
4. Luther's BBQ
3. Pancho's Mexican Buffet
2. Don's Seafood- Downtown
1. Coyote Blues (the original)
I had a great time putting this article together so thank you to all that responded on social media and helped me make this a success. Hopefully one day we will see some of these favorites open their doors again.
