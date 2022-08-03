10 Restaurants That Acadiana Misses the Most

10 Restaurants That Acadiana Misses the Most

We all have that one restaurant that we love and inevitably it closes for one reason or another.

I asked on social media what is the one restaurant that you miss the most in Acadiana and the answers I received were amazing. There were restaurants that were listed that I had completely forgotten about, so thank you for taking me on a walk down memory lane.

*Now before we get into the list please know that some of these restaurants have been closed for quite some time so I did my best trying to find an actual photo of the restaurant or a photo of where these restaurants were located.

Here are the top 10 restaurants that Acadiana misses the most:

10. Semolina

9. Blair House

 

8. Guidry's Reef

7. Canton City Inn

6. Golden China Chinese Restaurant

5. Ryan's Buffet

4. Luther's BBQ

3. Pancho's Mexican Buffet

2. Don's Seafood- Downtown

1. Coyote Blues (the original)

I had a great time putting this article together so thank you to all that responded on social media and helped me make this a success. Hopefully one day we will see some of these favorites open their doors again.

