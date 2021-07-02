12-Year-Old Louisiana Boy Shoots, Kills Armed Intruder

A 12-year-old Louisiana boy has shot and killed an armed intruder, according to reports.

WBRZ in Baton Rouge is reporting that the incident happened Wednesday near Clinton, Louisiana.

Two other suspects have been arrested in the case, according to the story. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office arrested one adult male, Jonathon Barker (pictured above), and booked him on several charges, including principal to aggravated kidnapping; principal to aggravated burglary; and second-degree murder.

One adult female was also arrested by the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office. Jennifer Bond (pictured above) was booked on an accessory after the fact charge.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

It is anticipated that no charges will be filed against the 12-year-old.

Meanwhile, social media is doing what social media does, with the overwhelming majority of the comments supporting the actions of the boy who shot the intruder.

Some of the comments might be found to be slightly callous if they were to be seen by anyone who knew the deceased but, again, the majority of the people commenting were in agreement:

WBRZ via Facebook

We don't know much about the young man who defended his home, but many of the comments applauded him and his family, and also praised those who armed themselves and supported the 2nd Amendment.

WBRZ via Facebook

I can't imagine what was going through that young man's mind during this whole incident, nor can I say for certain what his state of mind is at this point, but I hope that his parents are willing to at least allow him to speak with a counselor. I don't know if he needs counseling, but we'll never know if that first appointment isn't set up.

Taking someone's life, especially at such an impressionable age, might be something that could haunt him for a long time.

70 Google Maps Images That Show How Much Lafayette Has Changed

Lafayette's Choices of '5-Star' Restaurants in Acadiana