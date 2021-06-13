Updated Story (June 14, 2021): The juvenile suspect in the case turned himself in to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office around midnight. After being transported to and interviewed by the Lafayette Police Department, he was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of Second-Degree Murder.

__________________________________________________________

Original Story (June 13, 2021): The Lafayette Police Department says that the 14-year-old girl who was shot on Thursday in the 1100 block of N. Pierce St. has died from her injuries.

As a result, the suspect, who has not been publicly identified, will be charged with second-degree murder when caught.

On Thursday, June 10 around 4:00 pm, Lafayette Police responded to a disturbance involving a firearm in the 1100 block of N. Pierce St. in Lafayette.

Upon arrival, responding officers located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The girl allegedly got into an argument with a "young boy," who has since been identified as the suspect. The suspect allegedly took out a gun and shot the girl before fleeing the scene, according to Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin.

First-aid measures were administered to the victim prior to her being transported to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition. However, on Saturday she succumbed to her injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.