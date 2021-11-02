16-Year-Old Killed in One Vehicle Crash in Lafayette Parish

A teenager died in a crash early Monday morning in Lafayette Parish, State Police say.

The deceased has been identified as 16-year-old Jace Judice of Lafayette.

The crash happened around 4:00 am on LA 723 near Pitt Road in the Ossun area.

The initial investigation by police revealed that a 2013 F150, occupied by three juveniles, was traveling south on LA 723. The juvenile failed to negotiate a left curve and traveled off the road. Upon doing so, the truck struck a ditch embankment.

Judice was not restrained and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office. The driver and the other passenger were buckled, and they were not injured.

A chemical breath test sample was obtained from the driver which indicated no alcohol present and no signs of impairment.

The driver was cited for careless operation, driving with a learner's permit, and no headlamps.

The crash remains under investigation.