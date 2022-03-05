2 Cities in Texas Could Be the Next Big Snow-Skiing Destinations

Get our free mobile app

When it comes to snow-skiing, your choices have traditionally been tied to places that are geographically inclined to have snow. It's kind of necessary for this type of vacation - or, at least it was. The latest advancements in technology at Alpine-X may be bringing snow-skiing to the Lone Star State.

Dubai Women's Open - Day 1 Photo by Cancan Chu/Getty Images loading...

According to a report from KVUE, Alpine-X is getting ready to open their very first indoor-ski slope in Lorton, Virginia. The $225 million Fairfax Peak facility will bring the thrill of racing down snow-covered slopes to fun-seekers in the Old Dominion State year-round. The massive, 450,000 square foot location features an incredible 1,700 foot slope and will top out at a towering altitude of about 280 feet. The company has big plans for their flagship winter-sports venue that reportedly include a luxury hotel, a gravity-powered mountain coaster, zip lines, fine dining, and more.

FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships - Men's and Ladies' Halfpipe Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images loading...

Alpine-X sees this project as the prototype for more than 20 additional locations across the country in areas that aren't exactly known for their slopes. 2 Texas cities have made the list and are currently being scouted for locations. Reportedly, Dallas and Austin are both in the running for the next phase of the company's planned rollout.

Pile of domestic garbage in landfill kanvag loading...

One of the best parts of this plan is how Alpine-X searches for their next big location. Specifically, they are looking for "capped" landfills. According to a report from Patch, the company has a great interest in building these snow-skiing oases in the most environmentally-friendly way. These former landfills are difficult to repurpose, but Alpine has found that the natural slope, close proximity to large city centers, and the fact that landfill owners are more than eager to sell the property fit perfectly into their plan.

Dew Tour Copper Mountain 2021 - Day 5 Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images loading...

If the company is successful in locating suitable properties in Austin and Dallas, your next skiing adventure could be in Texas as soon as 2025.

