2 Texas Thieves Steal Adorable $10K French Bulldog from Pet Store

Get our free mobile app

When it comes to cute puppies, French Bulldogs (Frenchies, as they are commonly referred to) are about as adorable as they come. Is it the bug-eyes, the constant look of confusion, or their precious little "barks"? I don't exactly know, but I do know that my cute-ness radar goes off like a slot-machine jackpot whenever I see one.

For all of their quirky-cuteness, a Frenchie is definitely a "luxury dog" that can command an extremely high price tag. That fact also makes them prime targets for dog-nappers, which brings us to the latest canine crime in Texas. Just after noon on Monday, 2 women reportedly visited a posh pet store in Shenandoah - a town about 30 miles north of Houston. According to the report from the ABC News, it seems like the pricey pooch plunder was precisely planned. One woman reportedly asked to see the pup (named Mario), but as soon as the store manager handed the dog over for inspection - the pair scrambled for the door and reportedly made their escape in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser with no plates.

This clearly premeditated hound heist didn't go off without a hitch, however. Police spotted the suspect's vehicle a short time later as they attempted to put the plates back on and the pair were promptly arrested. The names of the dastardly dog-nappers weren't released, but they are reportedly being held in the people pound on unspecified charges.

Mario, on the other hand, has been returned to the pet store where he is receiving extra belly rubs and treats.

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies

LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds