Here in South Louisiana, we have some of the best food around but one of the most popular foods that we serve is Boudin.

Boudin is one of the first foods that I get my out-of-town friends to try when they come to visit. But this opens up the question of where are the best places to get Boudin from?

I took to social media to ask this question and there were so many comments of places that have the very best Boudin. There were so many comments I actually had to narrow it down to the top 5 places that were listed.

Here are the top 5 best places to get Boudin in Acadiana:

Nunu's in Youngsville:

Overwhelmingly this establishment was the place with the most votes. While everyone seemed to agree that the one in Youngsville was the winner when it comes to Boudin, Nunu's has several locations.

509 Lafayette St in Youngsville

113 Espasie Dr in Milton

1410 St. Mary St in Scott

309 E. Lafayette St in Maurice

Billy's Boudin and Cracklin:

Billy's is home to the best Pepperjack Stuffed Boudin Balls and Crawfish Boudin around. There are two locations of Billy's.

523 Apollo Rd in Scott

106 Pont Des Mouton Rd in Lafayette

Best Stop:

Best Stop is not only known for their Boudin but for some of the tastiest food around. They offer hot breakfast, burgers, and other local fan favorites. They have two locations.

615 LA-93 in Scott

3002 Daulaunt Dr in Duson

Don's Specialty Meats:

Don's is known for their Boudin and Cracklin but did you know that they also offer Sunday Barbecue Dinners and daily plate lunch specials? They have two locations

730 I-10 South Frontage Rd in Scott

4120 NE Evangeline Thruway in Carencro

Heleaux's:

Heleaux's is not just a great place to stop in for Boudin and try their specialty meats but it is a full-service grocery store too. It is literally your one-stop-shop for a Cajun meal. They are located at 3002 Verot School Road in Lafayette.

Since there were so many comments I decided to list the other establishments that people love.

Here are the honorable mentions:

T-Boys Boudin and Cracklins in Mamou

Charlie T's Specialty Meats in Breaux Bridge

Chops Specialty Meats

Earl's Cajun Market

Cajun Way Restaurant in Crowley and Jennings

Nonc Kev's Specialty Meats in Rayne

Billeaud's Grocery

Johnson's Boucaniere

B and S Grocery in Ville Platte

Kartchner's Specialty Meats

