5 Best Places to Get Boudin in Acadiana
Here in South Louisiana, we have some of the best food around but one of the most popular foods that we serve is Boudin.
Boudin is one of the first foods that I get my out-of-town friends to try when they come to visit. But this opens up the question of where are the best places to get Boudin from?
I took to social media to ask this question and there were so many comments of places that have the very best Boudin. There were so many comments I actually had to narrow it down to the top 5 places that were listed.
Here are the top 5 best places to get Boudin in Acadiana:
Nunu's in Youngsville:
Overwhelmingly this establishment was the place with the most votes. While everyone seemed to agree that the one in Youngsville was the winner when it comes to Boudin, Nunu's has several locations.
509 Lafayette St in Youngsville
113 Espasie Dr in Milton
1410 St. Mary St in Scott
309 E. Lafayette St in Maurice
Billy's Boudin and Cracklin:
Best Stop is not only known for their Boudin but for some of the tastiest food around. They offer hot breakfast, burgers, and other local fan favorites. They have two locations.
615 LA-93 in Scott
3002 Daulaunt Dr in Duson
Don's Specialty Meats:
Don's is known for their Boudin and Cracklin but did you know that they also offer Sunday Barbecue Dinners and daily plate lunch specials? They have two locations
730 I-10 South Frontage Rd in Scott
4120 NE Evangeline Thruway in Carencro
Heleaux's:
Heleaux's is not just a great place to stop in for Boudin and try their specialty meats but it is a full-service grocery store too. It is literally your one-stop-shop for a Cajun meal. They are located at 3002 Verot School Road in Lafayette.
Since there were so many comments I decided to list the other establishments that people love.
Here are the honorable mentions:
T-Boys Boudin and Cracklins in Mamou
Charlie T's Specialty Meats in Breaux Bridge
Chops Specialty Meats
Earl's Cajun Market
Cajun Way Restaurant in Crowley and Jennings
Nonc Kev's Specialty Meats in Rayne
Billeaud's Grocery
Johnson's Boucaniere
B and S Grocery in Ville Platte
Kartchner's Specialty Meats
