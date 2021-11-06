This Incredible Texas Castle Just Hit the Market for a Cool $5M

Get our free mobile app

The Oxford Dictionary defines a "castle" as such:

a large building, typically of the medieval period, fortified against attack with thick walls, battlements, towers, and in many cases a moat

I would like to submit that the building you see above (and below in greater detail) is in fact an honest-to-goodness castle. Let me make my case.

This incredible home in Southlake, Texas was obviously built later than the medieval period (between A.D. 476 and 1400), but since the definition we are going with says "typically," I think the fact that it was constructed in 2017 has no bearing on its classification. The walls are definitely thick and made of large stone, so I would wager it could withstand an attack using any medieval weapons except something like this:

To finish out, this palace doesn't have a moat or embattlements - but it does have towers and a pool!

Ok, so maybe it doesn't exactly fit the classic definition of a castle - but unlike those fortresses from the Dark Ages, this beauty has indoor plumbing and electricity!

All kidding aside, this place is definitely fit for a king or queen and their entire court! Just check out the amazing picture tour I've put together below and imagine what your family's royal crest would look like hanging in the grand hall of this mansion would look like!

If you'd like to put in an offer, just reach out the elite real estate agents with Engel & Völkers here.

