A couple from Arnaudville has been arrested and charged following an investigation into alleged sexual abuse involving a juvenile that authorities say occurred over several years.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas Lalonde, 47, is facing multiple felony charges, including three counts of sexual battery, two counts of first-degree rape, and one count of aggravated crimes against nature.

Investigators say the case came to light after the juvenile reported the abuse to a school counselor. That report prompted a joint investigation involving detectives and the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, which authorities say revealed the abuse had been ongoing for years.

Failure To Report Charges Filed

Wendy Lalonde, 46, is also facing criminal charges. Authorities allege she was aware of the abuse and failed to report it. She has been charged with three counts of failure to report certain felonies.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz credited the school counselor and DCFS staff for their role in intervening and assisting with the investigation.

In a statement, Guidroz emphasized the importance of timely reporting in cases involving juveniles and urged anyone with knowledge of potential abuse to come forward immediately.

How To Report Information

Anyone with additional information related to this case is encouraged to contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516. Authorities stress that early reporting can be critical in protecting victims and preventing further harm.