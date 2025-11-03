(KPEL News) - A Saturday morning crash in Baton Rouge demolished a police officer's vehicle and left him with minor injuries, according to the department.

What Happened on Interstate 12

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say the officer had pulled over to the shoulder of the road in his marked patrol car. This was in the area of Interstate 12 and Millerville Road.

Officer’s Patrol Car Hit by 18-Wheeler

The officer's marked vehicle was on the shoulder of the road when an 18-wheeler approached. The problem is that the driver of the 18-wheeler is believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel, crashing into the cruiser.

Officer’s Condition and Recovery

As the 18-wheeler crashed into the back of the cruiser, the pictures of what was done to the patrol car are terrifying, and it's a miracle the officer received only minor injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of the injuries.

Baton Rouge Police Launch Investigation

The entire situation played out at around 6:52 a.m. Saturday morning. Baton Rouge Police Department officials say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Louisiana State Police often remind drivers about the importance of not driving if you are experiencing fatigue:

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.