Bear Spotted Running Across Road in St. Landry Parish Near Port Barre

Reports say that a bear has been spotted in St. Landry Parish. Video was captured of the bear running across a road and into the woods somewhere in Port Barre. According to an heir of the nearby Thistlethwaite State Wildlife Management Area, bears have been spotted on cameras in this area in years past.

According to reports, the bear was spotted near Port Barre (pun intended) running across the St. Landry Parish road.

The report says that a woman was driving along La. 359 close to Waxia when she spotted the animal and was able to record a short video. The report noted that this is near the Thistlethwaite State Wildlife Management Area.

We spoke with one of the heirs of the Thistlethwaite State Wildlife Management Area who assists in management of the land and he said that a bear had been spotted on a camera in this very area in years past.

While bear sightings have become a common occurrence in the Acadiana area, it is still quite the surprising sight to see such an animal running across a roadway.

See the original report from @KLFY on Twitter below.