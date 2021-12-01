This Texas City Named Best Place to Live in the Entire Country

Get our free mobile app

I was born in Texas. Just typing that phrase fills me with pride. In fact, save for a handful of years our family spent moving from base to base across the world, I lived in my home state up until about 5 years ago. While Louisiana (and the Shreveport - Bossier City area especially) is no slouch in the awesome living department, I still miss the Lone Star State dearly. Apparently, I'm not the only one that thinks Texas is the best - and, I'm not just talking about my fellow Texans.

The New York Times Says This Texas City is the Best Place to Live in the Entire Country

According to the New York Times analysis of just why so many people are moving to Texas, the best place to live just happens to be between Mexico and Oklahoma. If you guessed Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, Galveston, or San Antonio - you guessed wrong. Honestly, you may not be able to guess if I gave you a hundred chances. It's Euless, Texas.

Euless, Texas Was Named Best Place to Live in the U.S. Using the Latest Data

The NY Times' writer Farhad Manjoo dove deep into the data about the absolute best place to live in the entire United States of America and was surprised to find that all of the numbers pointed to Texas. As in: The top 10 results turned out to be cities in the Lone Star State - and 7 of those were in North Texas! Manjoo's data focused on affordable cost of living, high-paying jobs, racial diversity and low climate risks to calculate the "best" place to live. At the top of that list was Euless.

Most of the Best Places to Live are Around Dallas, Texas

The suburbs surrounding the Dallas - Ft. Worth area came up a lot on this list. Edgecliff Village, Garland, Grand Prairie, Mesquite, DeSoto and Cedar Hill all got high marks, but Euless emerged the champion. Why? According to Manjoo's article:

They have relatively little crime and are teeming with jobs, housing, highly rated schools, good restaurants, clean air and racial and political diversity — all at a steep discount compared to the cost of living in America’s coastal metropolises.

To read more on the methodology used to find these results, or to view the entire list, check out the New York Times breakdown here.

Check out this $5 Million Texas Castle for Sale Here's your chance to live like a literal king or queen in Texas! This palatial, stone mansion weighs in at a whopping 19,673 square feet, and includes a gigantic garage, pool, towers, and more! Just wait till you see the master bedroom!

Texas' Biggest, Privately-Owned Lake is For Sale If you've ever wanted to own all of the lakefront property, you're in luck! For a huge chunk of change, you could own all of Fairfield Lake! Check out this amazing body of water you could be the proud owner of! One note: If you do buy it, please take me fishing!