PORT ALLEN, La. (KPEL-FM) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in West Baton Rouge Parish on Monday afternoon (August 4).

Location of the Discovery

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the body was discovered along a pipeline access road off Lobdell Highway.

Authorities Respond to the Scene

Deputies responded to the call around 2:30 pm on Monday, August 4.

Identity of the Victim Not Yet Released

The name of the deceased person has not been made public at this time.

Get our free mobile app

State Police Assist with Investigation

The Louisiana State Police Crime Scene Unit assisted with processing the scene.

Updates Pending as Case Develops

At this time, no additional information is available, and we'll update this story if and when new details become available.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.