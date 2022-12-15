Body Found in Breaux Bridge, Sheriff’s Office Investigating as Homicide

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office has launched a homicide investigation after a body was discovered in Breaux Bridge yesterday afternoon near the I-10 Frontage Road.

According to Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Capt. Ginny Higgins, just after 3:00 pm on Wednesday, December 14, detectives were dispatched to an area near the 1100 block of the I-10 Frontage Road at Bordelon Road.

It was confirmed that one person was dead but that's about all that was made public.

Higgins did not disclose either the manner in which the person died or the identity of the deceased.

We will continue to follow this story and provide updates should they become available.