Bossier Mom Calls Cops After Finding Gun in Son’s Backpack

Around 9:00a.m. Friday (7/2/21) Bossier City Police were called to a residence and they couldn't have been ready for the nature of the complaint. An angry and no-doubt disappointed mother had called the police on her own son, after she found a gun in his backpack.

Upon retrieving the gun from the 18-year-old Bossier Police ran the serial number on the handgun, and found that it had been reported stolen. The gun was apparently stolen in a vehicle break-in. The 18-year-old claims he did not steal the gun, but purchased it from someone.

The 18-year-old suspect was detained and transported to the Bossier City Police Department for questioning. After being read his rights the teen was arrested and charged with one count of Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, a felony. No other warrants were located.

