Bra-Stuffing Thieves on the Run in East Texas

Is that a bottle of wine in your bra or are you just happy to see me?

If you ask that question to one particular East Texas woman, she is certainly not happy to see you, and that is indeed a bottle of wine in her bra. Thieves will go to great-lengths to complete their thievery seemingly undetected. A thief has no moral compass and will take whatever they want, however they feel they can get away with it.

A couple of liquor-thieves stopped by a locally-owned liquor store and fled the scene without paying for their spirits. This happened in the East Texas town of Kilgore. After reading the comments on Facebook, it's clear that the theft took place at a liquor store that is loved by the locals.

In the surveillance video, we see a couple shopping around seemingly harmlessly. However, as the video continues, it becomes more and more obvious that the two have no intentions of paying for their goodies. Towards the end of the clip, we see the couple at the counter waiting for their opportune moment. First, we see the male turn and make a quick dash for the door. Then we see the female stuff something into her bra while watching behind the counter. Then she grabs her bags and darts for the door as well.

After their escape from the liquor store, the two are seen rushing into a damaged 2009 Hyundai Sante Fe.

The good news to report is the Kilgore Police Department has successfully identified the male suspect. However, they are still trying to track down the bra-stuffing thief.

