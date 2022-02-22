UPDATE: Broussard Woman Being Sought by New Iberia Police Found

UPDATE: (2/23/22 @ 6:00 p.m.)

Officials with the New Iberia Police Department say a woman wanted on charges related to skeletal remains found last week was booked into the jail.

ORIGINAL: (2/22/22 @ 10:53 a.m.)

Officials with the New Iberia Police Department have let the public know, via Facebook, that they are looking for a woman who is wanted on a warrant for Accessory after the Fact to First Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice.

Police say they are looking for 21-year-old Cassidy Linch of Broussard. They say the warrant is in reference to the disappearance of Deja Cummings.

Deja Cummings was last seen in October of 2021. Two people, Xavier Andrews and Dwayne Alfred have been charged with First Degree Murder in the woman's case. Sergeant Daesha Hughes says the two men were also arrested on these charges:

Aggravated Kidnapping

Aggravated Battery

Obstruction of Justice

Skeletal remains were found last week in the Cherokee Park area in New Iberia. Testing continues at this time to determine whether or not those remains are the remains of Cummings.

Officials say that Linch is described as a white female, five feet, seven inches tall, and she weighs around 220 pounds. They say she has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know anything about the whereabouts of Linch, you are asked to call the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306. You could also call Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS (8477). You can also use the P3 app on any mobile device.

