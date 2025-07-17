Highlights

Robert Earl Keen and Buc-ee's partner for "Applause for the Cause" benefit concert August 28 at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels

Lineup includes Tyler Childers, Miranda Lambert, Randy Rogers, Ryan Bingham, and Cross Canadian Ragweed among two dozen performers

100% of proceeds benefit Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country; Buc-ee's pledges additional $1 million donation

Concert responds to Fourth of July weekend floods that killed 134 people with 101 still missing in Texas Hill Country

Tickets go on sale July 18 at noon via Whitewater Amphitheater website; attendees can purchase first responder passes

Robert Earl Keen, Buc-ee's Team Up for Texas Flood Relief Concert

Benefit show at Whitewater Amphitheater supports Hill Country communities devastated by deadly July flooding

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KPEL News) — Country musician Robert Earl Keen is partnering with Buc-ee's for a benefit concert to help victims of the Texas Hill Country floods that killed 134 people over the Fourth of July weekend.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the fundraiser "Applause for the Cause" happens August 28 at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, just off the Guadalupe River where the flooding occurred.

Two Dozen Artists Join Keen for Day-Long Event

Keen performs alongside Tyler Childers, Miranda Lambert, Randy Rogers, Ryan Bingham, Ray Wylie Hubbard, and Cross Canadian Ragweed. More than two dozen performers are scheduled.

The concert features multiple collaborative sets. Keen and Childers will perform together, while Lambert joins Jon Randall and Jack Ingram for a trio set. Music starts mid-afternoon and runs late into the evening.

"This is a star-studded lineup with music starting in the mid-afternoon and lasting far into the night," Keen said in a news release. "We must help everyone as much as we can, for as long as we can."

All Proceeds Go to Hill Country Foundation

Concert proceeds go directly to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, which supports nonprofits and local causes in the region. The foundation coordinates flood relief efforts.

Buc-ee's commits an additional $1 million donation beyond concert proceeds.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to support the relief efforts of so many for our beloved Hill Country. The tragedies are beyond belief," Buc-ee's founder Arch "Beaver" Aplin said. "When we learned 100 percent of our commitment goes to the Community Foundation of the Hill Country, we were all in."

First Responders Get Special Access

When buying tickets, attendees can purchase passes for local first responders. People can also buy first responder tickets without attending the event.

Personal Connection for Keen

The floods hit close to home for Keen, who lives in Kerrville and previously sent his daughters to Camp Mystic, one of the devastated facilities.

At least 101 people remain missing statewide, mostly in and around Kerrville, Gov. Greg Abbott said earlier this week. Officials warn recovery efforts could take months.

Concert Opens at 3 p.m. August 28

Doors open at 3 p.m. with performances by Lloyd Maines and the Austin City Limits Band. The evening concludes with Keen and Childers.

Tickets go on sale at noon July 18 through Whitewater's website. The venue sits along the Guadalupe River near the hardest-hit flood areas.

Event sponsors include Whitewater Amphitheater, Miller Pro AVL, C.C. Creations, Dorothy Nottingham, and Buc-ee's.

