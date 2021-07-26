Calcasieu Public Library Receives Federal Grant

The Calcasieu Public Library has received federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to help provide services to the parish during the pandemic.

The $47,064 grant will be used to used to help purchase vans and install wifi equipment in them to make the vehicles a rolling hot spot. This will help bring technology to rural areas of the parish.

Public Information Officer Christy Comeaux told KPLC that their goal is to bring the library to the parts of our community that need it most. She went on to say that libraries are now more important than ever during these trying times.

