Calcasieu Sheriff Says A Woman Shot Her Husband

Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting death that happened before 6 o'clock Sunday evening in Bell City.

Officials with the Sheriff's Department say 60-year-old Yvette Logan called for help and told the dispatcher she shot her husband, William. When they arrived on the scene, they were able to get Yvette Logan out of the home so that they could go inside to investigate her claims.

Deputies went to Gragg Road in Bell City, and that's where they say they found 67-year-old William G. Logan dead inside the home.

The deputies spoke to Yvette, and she told them the same thing she told to the dispatchers, that she was the one who shot her husband.

Yvette Logan was taken into the custody of deputies, and she was later booked into the Calcasieu jail. She has been charged with Second-Degree Murder.