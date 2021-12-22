Can a Tip Solve An I-10 Shooting Case?

This week, the officials with Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers are hoping they can get some movement on a case that happened in June of this year when bullets went flying on I-10.

No suspects have been arrested, but law enforcement officials are hoping that will change by them highlighting this case again.

The details of the situation are relatively simple but frightening. At around 5:30 on the morning of Sunday, June 6, the victim was driving down I-10 eastbound headed to Lafayette from Crowley when another car pulled up alongside them. That's when the bullets started flying.

Officials say that all three people in the victim's vehicle were shot after multiple rounds were fired into their car, but law enforcement still needs help solving this case.

They are hoping someone saw something or they overheard someone talking about the shooting. They say the suspect's car was dark in color, but that's all they know. Was there more than one person inside the vehicle? They do not know. Who was firing those shots? They can not answer that question either, and that's where you come in.

If you know something about what happened that day, or if you overheard someone talking with knowledge about this situation, you are asked to call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 337-789-TIPS(8477). You DO NOT have to give any information about yourself. You stay anonymous when you give information through the Crime Stoppers program. Another way to anonymously give a tip is to download the P3 app on any mobile device.

If your tip leads to an arrest, in this case, you can get up to $2,500 in reward money from Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers.

