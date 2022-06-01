Car Burglar Hits Arnaudville Neighborhood

Barking dogs alerted some Arnaudville residents to something amiss early Wednesday morning. It wasn't until daylight when they realized why those canines were yapping.

A burglar hit at least one part of the town overnight, stealing a gun and ammunition from one vehicle.

We were first tipped off about the car burglaries when we stumbled upon a Facebook post written by one of the burglar's victims.

According to that person, the burglar broke into a vehicle and stole a gun.

We contacted the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office to find out more about these burglaries. Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux confirmed that deputies received a call around 6 a.m. Wednesday from the Seven Arpents Road area. Thibodeaux did not have any other information about the case.

According to the person who posted about the burglary on Facebook, the break-in was captured on surveillance video. That video, the person says, has been turned over to authorities.

If you have any information about this or any other case, call St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.

