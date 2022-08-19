Car Drives Through Family Dollar Store in Baton Rouge

A car drove through a Family Dollar in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning (August 18).

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department says that authorities responded to the 2300 block of Plank Road in response to a report of a business alarm around 4:00 am.

While police aren't saying exactly what happened, by looking at the picture, it likely was an attempted crash and dash.

And as you can see in the picture above, the store was slammed pretty hard with broken glass and scattered merchandise strewn around the store.

Emergency responders say no one was injured in the crash.

The vehicle was gone when authorities showed up on the scene. So far, the vehicle has not been located.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.