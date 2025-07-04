Parts of Central Texas are dealing with the aftermath of a catastrophic flash flood that devastated communities along the Guadalupe River. What began as a calm night quickly turned deadly as heavy rainfall sent the river surging over 30 feet in height.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed multiple fatalities, with several individuals still unaccounted for. Local officials say dozens of water rescues have already taken place, and search operations continue as emergency crews work around the clock.

Entire RV parks wiped out near Ingram and Kerrville

Heartbreaking firsthand accounts have emerged from families in Ingram, Kerrville, and Hunt—popular holiday destinations especially busy over the Fourth of July weekend.

Video shared by Jessica Manning and her mother showed the Guadalupe River overtaking the RV park below Howdy’s Bar & Chill.

One haunting moment described a young couple and their toddler being swept away before help could reach them.

“There were multiple people screaming from the trees for help,” Jessica’s mother shared.

Meteorologist Eric Graves posted horrific visuals from Kerrville showing the Guadalupe River at 30 feet, despite being bone dry the night before.

No warning system, no time to escape

Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said there was no warning system in place to alert residents before the floodwaters overtook the area.

The rapid rise was so extreme that even the river gauge in Hunt failed after measuring 29.5 feet. “We think the river’s higher than that,” said NWS meteorologist Bob Fogarty.

Officials say the situation escalated so fast, residents had little to no time to evacuate.

Texas Game Wardens have been conducting rescues by boat, but many remain stranded or missing.

State resources deployed, but questions remain

Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement urging residents to avoid flood zones and said resources are being sent to affected communities, including Kerrville, Ingram, and Center Point.

Still, many locals are demanding answers, especially after previous warnings may have gone unheeded.

“This is the most dangerous river valley in the United States,” Judge Kelly said. “Rest assured, no one knew this kind of flood was coming.”

Uncertainty in the Hill Country

Though there are hopeful signs, such as reports that all girls at Camp Mystic may be accounted for, the overall mood remains somber and heavy.

Social media is flooded with tragic images, pleas for missing loved ones, and emotional reactions from meteorologists, residents, and first responders alike.

Meteorologist Avery Tomasco said, “My heart is so, so heavy. This is very hard to process. Please pray for Kerr County.”