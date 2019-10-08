CDC Warning Hunters About ‘Zombie Deer’ [Video]

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning for hunters urging them to be on the lookout for "Zombie Deer".

These "Zombie Deer" have currently been reported in 24 states. According to KATC, the infected deer are "sickened by a neurodegenerative disease that reduces them to stumbling, drooling creatures."

The condition is called "Chronic Wasting Disease". Symptoms reportedly cause the deer to behave like zombie-like creatures. The infected stumble, drool and suffer dramatic weight loss. They can also be more aggressive and less afraid of humans.

I have two pieces of good news for you though.

The first is that as of now there haven't been any reports of these zombie deer eating anyone's brains.

The second is that as of now, no zombie deer have been reported in Louisiana. The map below shows the location of the reported zombie deer so far in 2019.