Governor Abbott vows “relentless” search as families await word on missing children

The death toll from the catastrophic flooding in Central Texas has climbed to at least 50, officials confirmed Saturday night, including 15 children. Among the dead are four young girls from Camp Mystic, a beloved all-girls summer camp along the Guadalupe River, whose families confirmed their deaths to CNN.

The search for more than 20 campers who remain missing continues into a third day as rescue and recovery teams, aided by state and federal resources, work through what Texas Governor Greg Abbott described as a “relentless operation” to bring survivors home.

“We will not stop searching,” Abbott said during a press briefing, adding that while floodwaters are beginning to recede in some areas, “this remains an active emergency.”

A growing tragedy across counties

The confirmed 50 fatalities span across multiple counties:

43 in Kerr County , where the flood hit hardest

In Travis County, emergency officials say residents are still in danger. Four deaths were confirmed Saturday evening, and the Office of Emergency Management continues to conduct rescue operations amid ongoing threats of flash flooding. Authorities there are urging the public to avoid any attempts to return to flooded areas.

“Avoid flooded roads, stay tuned to official alerts, and do not return until officials declare the area safe,” said Travis County Judge Andy Brown.

Camp Mystic: 27 girls still unaccounted for

The heartache surrounding Camp Mystic in Kerr County continues to grow. The private summer camp had more than 750 girls in attendance for the July 4 holiday when a flash flood overtook the property in the early morning hours.

Officials say that 27 campers remain missing as of Saturday night. Their families, some of whom have already received the worst possible news, are still clinging to hope. “It’s the worst kind of waiting,” said one parent in a statement to local media.

The families of four missing campers have now confirmed their deaths to CNN, but officials have yet to release names publicly pending further identification and notification.

Federal disaster declaration signed

In response to the scale of the tragedy, Governor Abbott signed an expanded federal disaster declaration on Saturday, which was honored by the Trump administration. This move frees up federal funding and resources for the flood-impacted regions across Central Texas.

The expanded declaration now includes Travis County, located roughly 130 miles northeast of Kerr County, as floodwaters and dangerous conditions spread beyond the Hill Country.

The federal declaration comes after months of political back-and-forth between the Trump administration and several states over disaster aid requests. But Abbott praised the approval, stating that it will help “accelerate relief” to Texans on the ground.

"Turn Around, Don’t Drown" reminder still in effect

With heavy rainfall lingering in the forecast, emergency management officials across the region are reiterating the importance of avoiding flooded roads. “Remember—Turn Around, Don’t Drown,” Travis County posted on social media Saturday evening, warning residents to remain vigilant as conditions can still change rapidly.

How to Help and Stay Updated

If you believe someone is still missing :

📞 Call: 830-258-1111

📧 Email: floodrecovery@co.kerr.tx.us

Call: 830-258-1111

Email: floodrecovery@co.kerr.tx.us

Follow official updates and volunteer info via: City of Kerrville Facebook

View latest CNN report:

