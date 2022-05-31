A video of a man. using a chair to secure a classroom has gone viral and this is something we want to share with you.

Sadly, we all just witnessed another mass shooting in a school and one of the biggest ongoing discussions is how to secure campuses and classrooms.

If you have a kid in school, you like most other parents, want your kid to be safe while in the classroom and this trick could be the difference between a shooter entering or not entering a room where your child is.

As you'll see below, the man with the chair uses a leg on the chair and lodges it between the door handle and the actual door.

Roderick Williams Roderick Williams loading...

Because of the angle of the leg and the force applied, no one on the opposite side of the door can open it. Thus, someone who may be looking to do harm cannot enter the room.

This is a good practice for not only those in a school setting, but this could also come in handy for anyone that may be in an office.

I share this with you to not scare you, but it is just another quick way for you to protect yourself or others during an active shooting situation.

Feel free to share this blog with others because if this simple technique saves one life, it is well worth the time it takes to share.