Checks Stolen, Altered, From Rayne Post Office Drop Box

This is the time of year when money is tight for a lot of folks.

Most people I know are living paycheck-to-paycheck, and trying to pay the bills AND give your kids a nice Christmas is tough for many.

Imagine the frustration that comes when you think you've taken care of both tasks, only to find out that someone stole your check and altered it to benefit themselves.

That is what appears to have happened in Rayne.

KATC reports that someone broke into the US Postal Service drop boxes in Rayne and stole checks that were being mailed.

To whom the checks were made out no longer matters, as the thief (or thieves) altered the checks to erase the ink in the "Pay to the Order Of" line to write in an accomplice's name or the name of a business.

The report states that the suspects used a chemical to "erase" the ink, and then they used the check as if it was their own, according to the report from KATC.

How did the suspects know how to remove ink from paper? A quick Google search gave me some surprising results.

One of the first results to hit in the search was for a website called "Instructables".

Obviously, they did it in 3 steps.

If you know who did this or have any information about this crime, you are asked to contact law enforcement authorities in Rayne.