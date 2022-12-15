Chick-fil-A Planning to Open Location in Opelousas

We've heard the rumblings for a while now, and it appears that the noise is getting louder. Chick-fil-A is eyeing a location in Opelousas near I-49.

According to The Acadiana Advocate, the property being looked at is located at the southwest corner at the intersection of Landry and Wallior streets next to the RaceTrac gas station.

Apparently, the Opelousas Downtown Development District has been in preliminary discussions with representatives from Chick-fil-A for months now.

StLandryNow.com reports that one of the potential issues with an opening at this location is the traffic volume that would occur at an already congested intersection that currently has a post office, CVS, as well as Exxon and RaceTrac gas stations.

However, the city has been working to improve the traffic signal at that intersection along with water and sewer lines for this possible development and others in the area, said Bill Rodier, executive director of the St. Landry Economic Development office.

These improvements are scheduled to be completed by early January, according to Rodier.

Representatives from Chick-fil-A have said they would like to have an extended turning lane created off LA 190 to help handle the potential traffic increase once the restaurant is completed.

Here's the kicker -- Chick-fil-A has not purchased the property yet. But that seems like a formality at this point.

"If things go the way they'd like to go, they'd like to break ground in March," Rodier told The Acadiana Advocate.

This proposed expansion for the fast food giant would continue its growth in Acadiana.

You may recall, just last month it became official that Chick-fil-A would be opening a fourth Lafayette location as they purchased over five acres of land off Johnston Street near Ridge Road.

There has been a bit of a boom of new businesses coming to Opelousas. Tony Chachere's just opened their new general store in front of their boxing and distribution factory right off I-49.

Also on the way is Billy's Boudin & Cracklins along the I-49 Service Road just east of Lowe's, and a Whataburger is likely set to open just south of Billy's.