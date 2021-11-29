Child Dies in St. Landry ATV Crash

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a four-wheeler crash in which a juvenile was killed.

That crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday near Raiders Road and Frilot Cove Road near the Frilot Cove area.

According to sheriff's deputies, the five-year-old child and the child's father were riding in a side-by-side in a field when the crash happened. The child was taken to the hospital and later died. Deputies did not say if the father suffered any injuries.

Deputies have not identified the child by name.

