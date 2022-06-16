China Says it May Have Detected Signals from Alien Civilization – Deletes Report

In exciting news, China claims they may have heard from an alien civilization. In weird, worrisome news, they then deleted the report.

China Detects Signals from Possible Alien Civilization

China’s science ministry said this week that it picked up signs of alien life on their "Sky Eye", the world’s largest radio telescope with a dish diameter of 1,640 feet. Then quickly deleted a report about the discovery.

The country’s huge, powerful Sky Eye telescope detected electromagnetic signals of possible civilizations on other planets, according to a report published Tuesday in Science and Technology Daily, which is the official newspaper of China’s Ministry of Science and Technology.

The report stated that the China Extraterrestrial Civilization Research Group at Beijing Normal University had discovered “several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside the Earth.”

Why Was the Alien Signal Detection Report Deleted

One of the main objectives of the Sky Eye telescope is to, essentially, search for extraterrestrial intelligence by detecting interstellar communication signals. But why would you delete a report that finds something like that?

Zhang Tonjie, chief scientist and China’s “top alien hunter,” said about the recent discovery, “The possibility that the suspicious signal is some kind of radio interference is also very high, and it needs to be further confirmed and ruled out. This may be a long process.”

It's worth noting that this is the third time on record that the Sky Eye has detected "suspicious" signals from space. The first two being in 2019, discovered while processing the data in 2020, and the second in 2022.

Officially, why the report was deleted has not yet been explained.