Congress Street Construction to Take Two Weeks Longer Due to Weather

The road construction on West Congress Street and Guilbeau Road in Lafayette will take longer than expected.

According to the Lafayette Public Works Department, the completion of the project has been delayed due to weather conditions and because additional work was required once the concrete panels were removed.

"We also found more damage than originally expected. We would expect that the time frame to lengthen by two more weeks," Supervising Engineer Frederick Trahan told KLFY.

The plan was for the work to be done by Friday, July 2. However, Trahan now says the new anticipated completion date is July 12.

At least the timing of this particular project did have some thought put into it.

“The contractor specifically designated to do this work when both Lafayette Parish Schools and the fall and spring UL classes were out of session. That part of intersection is heavily impacted by those travelers,” Trahan said.

Public Works says that this work is part of a $1.5 million city-wide Concrete Road Rehabilitation Project being performed this year.