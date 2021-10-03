We are sad to have learned about the passing of Lafayette bar owner Larry Bacque. Bacque owned the legendary Cowboy's Night Club in the Scott/Lafayette, Louisiana area.

The nightclub is known as a honky-tonk with live music every week for years now. The who's who of Cajun, Swamp Pop, Zydeco, and local country artists have all played at Cowboys in Lafayette.

After the news spread that Mr. Bacque had passed away, artists started posting on their social media pages to pay tribute to the man who not only booked them to play in his club but also to the man with who they made a lifelong friendship.

Wayne Toups, Travis Matte, and many others started posting pictures and tributes to the popular bar owner.

Travis Matte also went on his Facebook page to pay tribute to Bacque by sharing Wayne Toups post.

Matte said,

"Oh my, hate seeing this as Larry was such an awesome person to everyone around him."

Locally, SWLA musician Robbie Buller followed suit on his social media page as he posted a tribute to the late bar owner. Buller wrote,

"Rest in peace Mr. Larry Bacque. Mr. Larry was a great guy, friend, and owner of Cowboys in Scott LA. My heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to his family. Rest in peace, my friend. Until we meet again fly high and watch over us all."

Johnny Jimenez had just recently played in Lafayette for Bacque and he commented under Wayne Toups post saying,

Aww man hate to hear that. Good man.

We are sure more tributes will start pouring in as the Lafayette and Louisiana music community and artists learn of Mr. Bacque's passing.