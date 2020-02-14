Crack Pipe For Valentines Day – Listener Tells The Story Of Romance Gone Wrong [Audio]
Valentines Day.
Since you can't stick feelings in a vase and show them off to your friends, we men are usually forced to purchase a token of our endearment. Because we are men and don't pay attention, we often zoom right past the obvious and grab something inappropriate.
Here is such a story as told to us on the Bruce & Jude show a few years ago.
A well-meaning boyfriend is trying to please not only his sweetheart but all of the ladies in his life. He knows ladies love roses.
Unfortunately, not all that is a rose yields something that smells so sweet, or legal. This may be the funniest Valentine's faux pas that I have ever heard.
Click the play button below to listen: