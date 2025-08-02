(Lafayette, Louisiana) - A vehicle involved in a collision early Saturday morning ended up on a public golf course in Lafayette.

Police and Fire responded to a crash, reportedly a hit and run, just after 8 am off of Louisiana Avenue, and upon arrival, they found a vehicle on the golf course.

As you can see in the photos submitted to us, there was extensive damage to the vehicle that landed on the public golf course in Lafayette. The fence on the golf course that runs parallel to the busy road was also damaged in the early morning crash.

At this time, don't know if anyone was injured in the crash or on the golf course, but once we hear from police, we will update this story with more information.

Listener Submitted Listener Submitted loading...

Here's another shot of the SUV on the golf course in Lafayette, off of Louisiana Ave. You can see that several people on the course gathered around the SUV that was perched on a fairway.

Listener Submitted Listener Submitted loading...

A video posted on social media also shows the vehicle being towed from the golf course.

