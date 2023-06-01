BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - It was just a matter of time.

Anyone following Louisiana politics over the last two gubernatorial elections in 2015 and 2019 knows that Republicans attacking each other helped clear the path for Democrat John Bel Edwards to run the state for the last 7-8 years. Leading up to the 2023 Governor's Race, many voices either aligned with or supporting the Republican Party in elections have been begging none of the current candidates to attack each other.

Currently, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is the frontrunner, which helps make him an easy target. Also, the former head of LABI (Louisiana Association of Business and Industry) Stephen Waguespack has not made headway in the polls like supporters would have wanted. Reboot Louisiana, a PAC supporting Waguespack has released an attack ad focusing on Landry. The narrator says, among other things:

As Louisiana’s top law enforcement official, Jeff Landry has failed us, murder, rape, car jackings, under Landry’s watch, Louisiana is now the most dangerous state in America.

“Waguespack is probably so far back that he doesn’t have any other option but to go after Landry," said political analyst Bernie Pinsonat to our news partners at Louisiana Radio Network, who also points out attack ads are usually ran AFTER qualifying, which happens the second week of August.

"Most of this ad isn't even true!" exclaimed Moon Griffon. "Landry can't constitutionally do what the ad says he is failing to do. By the way, why doesn't Wags focus on John Bel Edwards' failed record in the state?"

Even U.S. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise has condemned the ad. In conjunction with the LAGOP, Scalise has called for the removal of the ad and said "Republicans attacking other Republicans is the only way we can lose this November's election."

Louisiana must elect a bold conservative as our next Governor in order to move our state forward and in a positive direction. The best way for a Republican to regain the Governor's mansion is by laying out their vision for the state's future and building momentum by way of inspiring others to join in their cause. While the temptation always exists, Republicans attacking other Republicans is the only way we can lose this November's election. Stephen Waguespack is a friend, but those supporting his campaign and outside efforts are hurting his chances—and Louisiana Republicans—by breaking Ronald Reagan's 11th Commandment in launching negative attacks against the Republican front-runner, Jeff Landry. We must learn from the mistakes of the 2015 and 2019 governor's races, where Republican infighting ultimately squandered our opportunities to win the Governor's mansion. As we work towards getting Louisiana back on track in 2023, Republican candidates must focus on their positive vision for our state, not instigating intra-party attacks and provoking defensive retaliation. Ultimately, this unproductive discourse only benefits those who want to keep our state on the wrong track. Stephen Waguespack should denounce this negative ad and Reboot Louisiana PAC should take down this attack ad immediately.

