Crowley Murder Still Unsolved; Tips Needed To Solve Case

It's been almost six months since the murder of Timothy Harmon at the Northgate Apartment Complex in Crowley.

Officials with Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers are featuring the case again this week hoping that someone will come forward with information about the shooting death.

Surveillance video shows Harmon speaking with the suspect right before the shooting happened in the early morning hours of January 26, 2021.

According to detectives with the Crowley Police Department, the suspect can be seen running away from the scene after the shooting happened. They describe him as a black male with short hair. They say he is likely in his twenties.

They are asking for people with any information about the shooting to call them.

If you do know something, you are asked to call Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477). You can also give detectives information by using the P3 app on any mobile device.