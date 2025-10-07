(Iberville, Parish) - Two deputies were shot at the courthouse in Iberville Parish on Monday, October 6, 2025. Sadly, one deputy died and did not survive the shooting.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office has identified the deceased deputy, and his name is Deputy Charles Riley, who served with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office for six years in the Uniform Patrol Division.

In the social media post by the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, they stated this about Deputy Riley:

"He gave his life protecting the community. His dedication to duty and commitment to serving others will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow deputies as we honor his sacrifice."

In addition to Deputy Riley being shot, a Captain with the Sheriff's Department was also shot on Monday, who is the son of Sheriff Brett Stassi. The agency provided this update on Captain Stassi:

"Captain Brett Michael Stassi, Jr., a 20-year veteran of the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office serving in the Criminal Investigation Division, remains in intensive care this morning. He continues to fight for his life, and we ask everyone to keep him and our entire family in your prayers."

Like so many other agencies across the state, our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the fallen deputy and with the Captain who is fighting for his life.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill also stated, “Please pray for the deputy we lost and their family, and continue praying for Sheriff Stassi’s son,” the statement said. ”Every loss of an officer hits hard. Pray hard.”

The Louisiana State Police is leading the investigation into this shooting. As for the man who shot the deputies on Monday evening, he is deceased.

